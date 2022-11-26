Oppenheimer Weighs in on RXO, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:RXO)

RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for RXO in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Oppenheimer analyst S. Schneeberger forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for RXO’s current full-year earnings is $1.27 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for RXO’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.24 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

Get RXO alerts:

RXO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of RXO in a report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on RXO in a research note on Friday, November 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on RXO in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research started coverage on RXO in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of RXO in a research report on Monday, November 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

RXO Price Performance

About RXO

Shares of RXO opened at $19.05 on Thursday. RXO has a 52-week low of $14.75 and a 52-week high of $25.50.

(Get Rating)

RXO provides truckload freight transportation brokerage in the United States. The company, through a proprietary digital freight marketplace, offers access to truckload capacity and complementary brokered services of managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. The company is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RXO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RXO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.