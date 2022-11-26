Opsens (CVE:OPS) Lowered to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James lowered shares of Opsens (CVE:OPS – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$5.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of C$6.00.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Opsens from C$3.35 to C$3.75 in a research report on Thursday, September 29th.

Opsens Price Performance

Shares of Opsens stock opened at C$1.39 on Wednesday. Opsens has a twelve month low of C$1.11 and a twelve month high of C$1.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$1.39 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.39.

Opsens Company Profile

Opsens Inc provides fiber optic sensing technology. The Company operates through two segments: Medical and Industrial. In Medical segment, the Company focuses on the measure of Fractional Flow Reserve (FFR) in interventional cardiology. In Industrial segment, it develops, manufactures and installs fiber optic sensing solutions for critical applications, such as the monitoring of oil wells and other industrial applications.

