OrganiGram (OGI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI – Get Rating) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

OrganiGram Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of OGI stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average of $1.03. OrganiGram has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $2.19. The company has a market capitalization of $313.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.11 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Trading of OrganiGram

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $48,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in OrganiGram during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new position in OrganiGram during the first quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.87% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers medical cannabis products, including cannabis flowers, cannabis oils, and vaporizers for civilian patients and veterans; adult use recreational cannabis under the Edison Cannabis Co, Trail Blazer, SHRED, SHRED'ems, Big Bag O' Buds, and Monjour brands; and cannabis edibles products and concentrates.

