Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) Shares Sold by USS Investment Management Ltd

USS Investment Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103,229 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,923 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $7,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OTIS. Viking Global Investors LP acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth $272,262,000. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth about $202,187,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,221,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,453,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Freres Gestion S.A.S. acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 1st quarter worth about $99,844,000. 83.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

OTIS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Otis Worldwide from $83.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Otis Worldwide from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.00.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $78.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.37. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $88.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.86%.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Rating)

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.