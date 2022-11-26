Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.
Paramount Group Trading Up 1.3 %
Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.
Paramount Group Announces Dividend
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Paramount Group Company Profile
Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
