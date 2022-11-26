Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Paramount Group (NYSE:PGRE – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has $6.50 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $8.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Paramount Group from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on Paramount Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. TheStreet cut Paramount Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, BTIG Research cut Paramount Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.80.

Shares of Paramount Group stock opened at $6.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.25. Paramount Group has a 12-month low of $5.78 and a 12-month high of $11.53. The company has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 317.16 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.48, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.92%. Paramount Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1,550.78%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Paramount Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,375,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $170,549,000 after purchasing an additional 404,776 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Paramount Group by 1.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,536,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,644,000 after buying an additional 137,749 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,296,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,961,000 after purchasing an additional 91,878 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,946,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,301,000 after purchasing an additional 80,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,889,228 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,000,000 after purchasing an additional 73,580 shares in the last quarter. 59.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

