Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

PK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered Park Hotels & Resorts from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Park Hotels & Resorts from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, Compass Point cut their target price on Park Hotels & Resorts to $25.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.38.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts Trading Up 1.7 %

PK opened at $12.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.79 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.31. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 1-year low of $10.98 and a 1-year high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24.

Institutional Trading of Park Hotels & Resorts

Park Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:PK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.23). Park Hotels & Resorts had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 2.67%. The company had revenue of $662.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.62 million. Analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts by 143.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 2,012 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 851.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,821.3% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 7,274 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 7,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

(Get Rating)

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.