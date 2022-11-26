PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $87.14.

Several brokerages have commented on PDCE. TheStreet raised PDC Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com lowered shares of PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on PDC Energy in a report on Monday, September 19th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock.

In other news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total value of $560,840.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,924,700.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lance Lauck sold 14,121 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.14, for a total transaction of $1,145,777.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 172,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,026,509.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.12, for a total transaction of $560,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 261,167 shares in the company, valued at $20,924,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,839 shares of company stock worth $4,658,166 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at about $6,690,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of PDC Energy by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 127,793 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,385,000 after purchasing an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 34.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 13,428 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 10,638 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PDC Energy by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,790,802 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $219,070,000 after purchasing an additional 46,723 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $75.41 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. PDC Energy has a 52 week low of $44.00 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 2.52.

PDC Energy, Inc, an independent exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company's operations are primarily located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

