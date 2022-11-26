Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €230.00 ($234.69) price objective on Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €205.00 ($209.18) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($203.06) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($219.39) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €250.00 ($255.10) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €198.00 ($202.04) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, September 29th.

Pernod Ricard Stock Performance

Pernod Ricard stock opened at €186.90 ($190.71) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €182.49 and a 200-day moving average price of €183.10. Pernod Ricard has a 12-month low of €107.25 ($109.44) and a 12-month high of €136.25 ($139.03).

About Pernod Ricard

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

