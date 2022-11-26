Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN) Receives GBX 1,977.83 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Persimmon Plc (LON:PSN – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,961.17 ($23.19).

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PSN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 2,854 ($33.75) to GBX 1,207 ($14.27) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Persimmon from GBX 2,530 ($29.92) to GBX 2,150 ($25.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Persimmon from GBX 1,700 ($20.10) to GBX 1,600 ($18.92) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Persimmon stock opened at GBX 1,328.50 ($15.71) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 4.66. Persimmon has a 1 year low of GBX 1,113.50 ($13.17) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,930 ($34.65). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,286.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,658.97. The firm has a market cap of £4.24 billion and a PE ratio of 580.13.

Persimmon Plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a house builder in the United Kingdom. The company offers family housing under the Persimmon Homes brand name; executive housing under the Charles Church brand name; and social housing under the Westbury Partnerships brand name. It also provides broadband services.

