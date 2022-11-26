Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Shares Sold by ClariVest Asset Management LLC

ClariVest Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,687 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beacon Harbor Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Pilgrim’s Pride in the 2nd quarter valued at $4,351,000. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 14.6% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 16,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. acquired a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride in the second quarter valued at about $251,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 108,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 79,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC increased its position in Pilgrim’s Pride by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 129,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,284,000 after purchasing an additional 85,243 shares during the period. 16.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pilgrim's Pride alerts:

Pilgrim’s Pride Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride stock opened at $26.08 on Friday. Pilgrim’s Pride Co. has a 1 year low of $20.23 and a 1 year high of $34.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $23.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.94.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Pilgrim’s Pride ( NASDAQ:PPC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pilgrim’s Pride Co. will post 3.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PPC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Pilgrim’s Pride from $36.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Pilgrim’s Pride from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Stephens lowered Pilgrim’s Pride to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Pilgrim’s Pride Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing and distribution of fresh, frozen and value-added chicken, and pork products to retailers, distributors, and foodservice operators in the United States, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Middle East, Asia, Continental Europe, and internationally.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pilgrim's Pride Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pilgrim's Pride and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.