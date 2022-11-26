Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK) Receives $18.13 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Playtika Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PLTK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.13.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PLTK. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Playtika from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Macquarie dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Playtika to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th.

Get Playtika alerts:

Playtika Trading Down 1.3 %

PLTK opened at $9.33 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.73 and its 200-day moving average is $11.59. Playtika has a 1-year low of $8.39 and a 1-year high of $21.45. The company has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.14, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Playtika news, major shareholder Holding Uk Ltd Playtika II sold 27,943,938 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.58, for a total transaction of $323,590,802.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 184,260,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,133,742,345.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Playtika by 1,250.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,037,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,246 shares in the last quarter. Jeneq Management LP purchased a new position in Playtika during the 1st quarter worth $51,379,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Playtika during the 2nd quarter worth $31,155,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Playtika by 273.2% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,198,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,343,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Playtika in the 1st quarter worth about $38,989,000. Institutional investors own 20.08% of the company’s stock.

About Playtika

(Get Rating)

Playtika Holding Corp. develops mobile games in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company owns a portfolio of casual and casino-themed games. It distributes its games to the end customer through various web and mobile platforms, such as Apple, Facebook, Google, and other web and mobile platforms and its own proprietary platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Playtika Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Playtika and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.