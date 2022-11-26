Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLT) Insider Daniel Foggo Purchases 64,000 Shares

Plenti Group Limited (ASX:PLTGet Rating) insider Daniel Foggo bought 64,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of A$0.47 ($0.31) per share, for a total transaction of A$29,824.00 ($19,750.99).

The company has a current ratio of 288.04, a quick ratio of 283.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,139.13.

About Plenti Group

(Get Rating)

Plenti Group Limited engages in the fintech lending business in Australia. It offers automotive, renewable energy, and personal loans, as well as consolidate debt, renovation, and legal finances. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

