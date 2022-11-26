Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY) Receives GBX 1,160 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Polymetal International plc (LON:POLY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,160 ($13.72).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 300 ($3.55) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

POLY stock opened at GBX 241 ($2.85) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £1.14 billion and a PE ratio of 1.57. Polymetal International has a 12 month low of GBX 92.02 ($1.09) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,406.50 ($16.63). The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 216.59 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 214.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 103.70, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. The company is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

