Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB) Shares Acquired by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating) by 138.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 392,169 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 227,543 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 1.59% of Ponce Financial Group worth $3,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. rhino investment partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $4,615,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ponce Financial Group in the second quarter valued at about $610,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 38.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 486,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,050,000 after purchasing an additional 135,195 shares during the period. Finally, EJF Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ponce Financial Group by 769.8% in the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 416,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 368,911 shares during the period. 51.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ponce Financial Group alerts:

Ponce Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PDLB stock opened at $9.79 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.38. Ponce Financial Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.05 and a 1-year high of $11.12.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Ponce Financial Group

Separately, Compass Point dropped their price objective on shares of Ponce Financial Group to $11.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

(Get Rating)

Ponce Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Ponce Bank that provides various banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including demand accounts, NOW/IOLA accounts, money market accounts, reciprocal deposits, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDLB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ponce Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ponce Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.