Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) SVP Bradly A. Harper Sells 2,000 Shares

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.26, for a total value of $188,520.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $680,462.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Post Stock Performance

Shares of POST opened at $92.92 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 2.03. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $62.83 and a one year high of $94.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a fifty day moving average of $86.92 and a 200 day moving average of $84.99.

Institutional Trading of Post

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of POST. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky bought a new stake in Post during the third quarter valued at about $713,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Post by 18.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Post by 0.3% during the third quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,685,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,475 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Post by 260.9% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in Post by 12.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 11,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.33% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Post

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Post from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Post to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Post from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Post to $107.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Post from $96.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Post currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $93.00.

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereal and hot cereal products.

