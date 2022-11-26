Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.
Primo Water Stock Up 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $17.91.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.
About Primo Water
Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.
