Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) Plans $0.07 Quarterly Dividend

Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 29th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 28th.

Primo Water Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $15.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -170.20 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.54. Primo Water has a 12-month low of $12.15 and a 12-month high of $17.91.

Get Primo Water alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on PRMW shares. TD Securities increased their price target on Primo Water from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Primo Water from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Primo Water in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

Institutional Trading of Primo Water

About Primo Water

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Primo Water by 66.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 84,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 33,637 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,991,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,877,000 after acquiring an additional 48,820 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 4.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,943,000 after purchasing an additional 39,817 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,471,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,217,000 after purchasing an additional 280,207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Primo Water by 374.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 293,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after purchasing an additional 231,727 shares in the last quarter. 86.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.