Provention Bio, Inc. to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($1.30) Per Share, Chardan Capital Forecasts (NASDAQ:PRVB)

Provention Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Chardan Capital increased their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Provention Bio in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Chardan Capital analyst Y. Livshits now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($1.32). Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Provention Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($1.66) per share. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Provention Bio’s FY2023 earnings at ($1.28) EPS.

Get Provention Bio alerts:

PRVB has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Provention Bio from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Provention Bio from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their target price on Provention Bio from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

Provention Bio Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NASDAQ PRVB opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Provention Bio has a 12 month low of $3.18 and a 12 month high of $9.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.31 million, a PE ratio of -6.09 and a beta of 2.36. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 7.58 and a quick ratio of 7.58.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sessa Capital IM L.P. lifted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,920,000 after acquiring an additional 104,475 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 9.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,030,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,637,000 after purchasing an additional 424,311 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Provention Bio by 39.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,604,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,113 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Provention Bio by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,294,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,825,000 after purchasing an additional 85,236 shares during the period. Finally, Bioimpact Capital LLC increased its stake in Provention Bio by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bioimpact Capital LLC now owns 740,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,332,000 after purchasing an additional 147,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Provention Bio Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provention Bio, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics and solutions to intercept and prevent immune-mediated diseases. Its products candidates include PRV-031 teplizumab and monoclonal antibodies (mAb) that is in Phase III clinical trial for the interception of type one diabetes (T1D); PRV-3279, which has completed Phase Ib clinical trial for the treatment of lupus; PRV-101, a coxsackie virus B (CVB) vaccine for the prevention of acute CVB infections and onset of T1D; and PRV-015, which is in phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of gluten-free diet non-responding celiac disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Provention Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Provention Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.