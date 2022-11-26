Prudential PLC Acquires 243 Shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $1,177,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PSA. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Public Storage by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,423 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,849 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,104 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Storage by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 596 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the period. 78.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on PSA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Public Storage from $333.00 to $327.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Public Storage from $298.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Public Storage from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $368.91.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Public Storage Announces Dividend

Shares of PSA stock opened at $298.61 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.45 billion, a PE ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $293.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $313.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $270.73 and a 52-week high of $421.76.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.52%.

Public Storage Profile

(Get Rating)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2020, we had: (i) interests in 2,504 self-storage facilities located in 38 states with approximately 171 million net rentable square feet in the United States, (ii) an approximate 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage SA (Euronext Brussels:SHUR) which owned 239 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 13 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand and (iii) an approximate 42% common equity interest in PS Business Parks, Inc (NYSE:PSB) which owned and operated approximately 28 million rentable square feet of commercial space at September 30, 2020.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.