Prudential PLC Acquires 630 Shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Prudential PLC raised its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 28.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $1,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its position in Roper Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 2,565 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Roper Technologies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Meadow Creek Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.8% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 733 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roper Technologies by 5.1% in the second quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 556 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 92.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Richard F. Wallman purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $390.00 per share, with a total value of $390,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 46,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,510. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Roper Technologies Stock Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROP shares. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $490.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Roper Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Roper Technologies from $500.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.33.

Shares of ROP opened at $436.38 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $393.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $406.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $356.21 and a 12 month high of $494.32. The company has a market cap of $46.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.08.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.22. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 50.95%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 14.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Roper Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.6825 per share. This represents a $2.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 6th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.11%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

