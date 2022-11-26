Prudential PLC Lowers Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Prudential PLC reduced its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 75.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 38,283 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $9,225,691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733,608 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 10,948,617 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $995,996,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the 1st quarter worth $190,270,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,916,245 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $447,231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,226 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,289,084 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $754,057,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720,497 shares during the period. 67.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Starbucks stock opened at $99.56 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $114.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.31, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.87. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $89.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.65.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 75.18%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Fubon Bank upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

