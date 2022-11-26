Prudential PLC Sells 79,872 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Prudential PLC trimmed its holdings in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 70.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,191 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 79,872 shares during the quarter. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter worth $25,000. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Price Performance

Shares of FCX stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $53.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.80 and a 12 month high of $51.99.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.89 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.41%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FCX has been the subject of several research reports. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays cut their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.07.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

