Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board decreased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) by 31.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,362 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lcnb Corp raised its position in Emerson Electric by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 8,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,910,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 15,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 953 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Insider Transactions at Emerson Electric

In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Sara Yang Bosco sold 10,977 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.13, for a total transaction of $1,000,334.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 118,205 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,772,021.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Frank J. Dellaquila sold 4,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.40, for a total value of $421,993.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 354,858 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,434,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

EMR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Barclays decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.17.

EMR stock opened at $96.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $83.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $84.35. Emerson Electric Co. has a twelve month low of $72.40 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The firm has a market cap of $56.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.77, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.43.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 23.43% and a net margin of 16.46%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Emerson Electric Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This is an increase from Emerson Electric’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.45%.

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.