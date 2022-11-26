Public Sector Pension Investment Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106,044 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRNA. RB Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 13.4% during the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 1,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 32.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,302,000 after buying an additional 20,121 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 107.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 325 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Moderna by 7.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 275,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,061,000 after buying an additional 19,330 shares during the period. 60.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink raised shares of Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $174.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $176.93.

MRNA opened at $176.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.77 billion, a PE ratio of 6.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $376.65.

In other Moderna news, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,570,778.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.68, for a total transaction of $5,347,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $723,468,941.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Juan Andres sold 839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.81, for a total transaction of $113,944.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 11,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,570,778.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 535,436 shares of company stock valued at $74,016,932. Company insiders own 17.30% of the company’s stock.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

