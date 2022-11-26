Public Sector Pension Investment Board Has $4.08 Million Stock Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board trimmed its position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 139,403 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 65,958 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. 77.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Barclays decreased their target price on Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.07.

Insider Transactions at Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 2.3 %

In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FCX stock opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.10 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13 and a beta of 1.95. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.80 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.17.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 17.69% and a net margin of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is 11.41%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

(Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.