Public Sector Pension Investment Board Lowers Stock Holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board lowered its holdings in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 26.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 21,261 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,950,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the first quarter valued at $30,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 120.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 63.6% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 169.8% in the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE O opened at $64.85 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.22 and a 200-day moving average of $66.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The company has a market capitalization of $40.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.61, a PEG ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

O has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

