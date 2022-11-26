Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,201 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Posted by on Nov 26th, 2022

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYYGet Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sysco

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Sysco Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.45 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

Sysco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Sysco (NYSE:SYY)

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.