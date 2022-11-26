Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 22,201 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board cut its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 22,201 shares during the quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Sysco in the first quarter worth $1,876,000. Wedmont Private Capital lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 17.0% during the second quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 3,599 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 23.0% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 7.6% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 13,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 4.5% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 135,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,066,000 after buying an additional 5,796 shares during the period. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 303,643 shares in the company, valued at $24,661,884.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Sysco news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,020,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,479,135. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.22, for a total value of $6,093,043.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,661,884.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYY. Truist Financial cut their price target on Sysco from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Argus raised their price target on Sysco from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Stephens began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Sysco from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.00.

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $86.45 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53. The company has a market capitalization of $43.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.66, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $79.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $82.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 69.50%.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

