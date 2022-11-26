Public Sector Pension Investment Board Sells 3,109 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Public Sector Pension Investment Board reduced its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) by 33.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,321 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 3,109 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $3,993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,356,012 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,668,654,000 after acquiring an additional 136,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.8% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,829,485 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,155,795,000 after acquiring an additional 178,046 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.8% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,109,137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $759,715,000 after acquiring an additional 254,823 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 46.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 746,804 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $471,801,000 after acquiring an additional 238,535 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 732,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $501,893,000 after acquiring an additional 45,606 shares during the period. 84.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive to $865.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $725.00 to $780.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $765.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, O’Reilly Automotive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $819.33.

O’Reilly Automotive Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $855.97 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $769.02 and a 200 day moving average of $701.16. The stock has a market cap of $53.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $562.90 and a 12 month high of $858.38.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $9.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.50 by $0.67. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.39% and a negative return on equity of 319.55%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $8.07 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 32.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total value of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $511,994.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 4,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.17, for a total value of $3,912,727.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,928,084.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jonathan Wyatt Andrews sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $850.49, for a total transaction of $2,126,225.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,994.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,327 shares of company stock valued at $20,161,843 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.