Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Agilent Technologies in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $1.31 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.37. The consensus estimate for Agilent Technologies’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Agilent Technologies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.22 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Agilent Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Agilent Technologies from $135.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $140.00 to $155.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $157.00.

Agilent Technologies Stock Performance

NYSE A opened at $156.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.43 and a 200-day moving average of $128.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a PE ratio of 37.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.06. Agilent Technologies has a 52-week low of $112.52 and a 52-week high of $162.62.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The medical research company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.76 billion. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 18.31% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Agilent Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.21 EPS.

Agilent Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be paid a $0.225 dividend. This is a positive change from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.14%.

Insider Transactions at Agilent Technologies

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,482,155.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 6,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.43, for a total value of $910,763.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 191,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,724,255.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 2,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.21, for a total transaction of $420,714.66. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,201 shares in the company, valued at $2,482,155.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,326 shares of company stock worth $26,474,537 in the last quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Agilent Technologies

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies in the second quarter worth approximately $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 34.8% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 53.0% during the third quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 303 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Agilent Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Agilent Technologies by 7,201.6% during the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 124,493 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 122,788 shares during the last quarter.

About Agilent Technologies

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

