Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) Issued By Zacks Research

Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for Bausch Health Companies in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. Zacks Research analyst E. Bagri now anticipates that the company will earn $1.19 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.28. The consensus estimate for Bausch Health Companies’ current full-year earnings is $4.77 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bausch Health Companies’ Q2 2023 earnings at $1.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.60 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.39 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Separately, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Bausch Health Companies from C$24.00 to C$26.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th.
Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance
Bausch Health Companies (TSE:BHC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$1.15 by C($0.16). The company had revenue of C$2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.80 billion.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Bausch Health Companies news, Director Joseph Papa sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.84, for a total value of C$983,534.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 934,594 shares in the company, valued at C$9,192,056.29.
Bausch Health Companies Company Profile
Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.
Further Reading
