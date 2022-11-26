Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Construction Partners, Inc. Issued By DA Davidson (NASDAQ:ROAD)

Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Get Rating) – DA Davidson issued their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for Construction Partners in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 23rd. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Construction Partners’ current full-year earnings is $0.68 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Construction Partners’ FY2024 earnings at $1.03 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROAD. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Construction Partners from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Construction Partners from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

ROAD stock opened at $29.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.41, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.95. Construction Partners has a 1 year low of $18.89 and a 1 year high of $36.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.92.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Construction Partners by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Construction Partners by 37.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Construction Partners by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 11,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 634 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 692 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in Construction Partners by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 14,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total transaction of $87,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,175.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 50,922 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.94, for a total value of $1,422,760.68. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,684.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Noreen E. Skelly sold 3,100 shares of Construction Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.30, for a total value of $87,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,091 shares in the company, valued at approximately $625,175.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, engages in the construction and maintenance of roadways across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina. The company, through its subsidiaries, provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, with a focus on highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

