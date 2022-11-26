Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for Primerica, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PRI)

Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Primerica in a research note issued on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.79 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.75. The consensus estimate for Primerica’s current full-year earnings is $10.98 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Primerica’s Q3 2023 earnings at $3.41 EPS.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $673.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.99 million. Primerica had a return on equity of 22.96% and a net margin of 10.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.98 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair lowered Primerica from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Primerica from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Primerica in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Primerica from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.40.

PRI stock opened at $145.90 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $135.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $128.23. Primerica has a 1-year low of $110.22 and a 1-year high of $159.47. The firm has a market cap of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.58 and a beta of 1.24.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $50.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd will be given a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 21st. Primerica’s payout ratio is 31.03%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,964.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Primerica news, CEO Glenn J. Williams sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.38, for a total transaction of $569,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,719,131.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.40, for a total value of $191,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,583,964.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 24,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,682 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 4,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $632,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Primerica by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 9,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,234,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

