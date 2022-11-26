Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Reduced by Analyst

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Capital One Financial reduced their Q1 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Murphy Oil in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie now forecasts that the oil and gas producer will post earnings of $1.47 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.62. The consensus estimate for Murphy Oil’s current full-year earnings is $5.92 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Murphy Oil’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on MUR. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Murphy Oil in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Murphy Oil from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Murphy Oil from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Murphy Oil from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Murphy Oil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.78.

Murphy Oil Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy Oil

Shares of MUR opened at $47.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.60. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.39 billion, a PE ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.47.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 365,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $14,750,000 after buying an additional 24,800 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Murphy Oil in the 1st quarter valued at $5,103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,584,994 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $346,750,000 after buying an additional 276,213 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,980 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $633,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Murphy Oil by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 109,227 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $4,412,000 after buying an additional 19,810 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Murphy Oil

In other news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total transaction of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, VP Paul D. Vaughan sold 1,254 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.34, for a total value of $58,110.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 9,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas J. Mireles sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.06, for a total value of $735,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 39,894 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,957,199.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,754 shares of company stock worth $14,117,095 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Murphy Oil Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.84%.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

See Also

