Q1 2025 Earnings Estimate for iMedia Brands, Inc. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:IMBI)

iMedia Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2025 EPS estimates for shares of iMedia Brands in a report released on Wednesday, November 23rd. B. Riley analyst E. Wold anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for iMedia Brands’ current full-year earnings is ($1.06) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for iMedia Brands’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $20.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of iMedia Brands from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of iMedia Brands stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.17. iMedia Brands has a twelve month low of $0.44 and a twelve month high of $7.74. The firm has a market cap of $13.54 million, a P/E ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.02.

iMedia Brands (NASDAQ:IMBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.06). iMedia Brands had a negative net margin of 8.16% and a negative return on equity of 75.94%. The business had revenue of $133.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.65 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.22) earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMBI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 54.3% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 61,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 21,741 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iMedia Brands in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 44.5% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 157,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 48,588 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in iMedia Brands by 15.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after buying an additional 12,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of iMedia Brands by 27.4% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 105,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 22,654 shares during the last quarter. 39.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iMedia Brands, Inc operates as an interactive media company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Consumer Brands, and Media Commerce Services. The company operates television networks, including ShopHQ that offers jewelry and watches, home, beauty and health, and fashion and accessories; ShopBulldogTV, which provides male-oriented products and services; ShopHQHealth that offers women and men products and services focused on health and wellness categories, such as physical, mental and spiritual health, financial and motivational wellness, weight management, and telehealth medical services; ShopJewelryHQ for jewelry products and services; and 1-2-3.tv, a retailing marketplace for live and automated auctions.

