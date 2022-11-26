Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies Co. Decreased by Wedbush (NASDAQ:AGTC)

Applied Genetic Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:AGTC – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Applied Genetic Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.22). Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Applied Genetic Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.66) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Applied Genetic Technologies’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.69) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on AGTC. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Applied Genetic Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Chardan Capital downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Applied Genetic Technologies in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. BTIG Research downgraded Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut Applied Genetic Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.33.

AGTC stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.51. The company has a market cap of $25.28 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.59. Applied Genetic Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.23 and a fifty-two week high of $2.83.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $2,524,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 272.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,137,508 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $309,000 after buying an additional 831,768 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Genetic Technologies by 2,141.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 423,709 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 404,809 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,981,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,120,000 after purchasing an additional 248,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Portolan Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Applied Genetic Technologies by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Portolan Capital Management LLC now owns 1,605,599 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,718,000 after purchasing an additional 244,895 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.05% of the company’s stock.

Applied Genetic Technologies Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops transformational genetic therapies for patients suffering from rare and debilitating diseases. Its advanced product candidates include three ophthalmology development programs across two targets, including X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, which is in the Phase 1/2 clinical trials; and achromatopsia that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials.

