Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Jack in the Box Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:JACK)

Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Jack in the Box in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Slagle now forecasts that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.30. The consensus estimate for Jack in the Box’s current full-year earnings is $6.54 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Jack in the Box’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.34 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Wedbush lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $84.00 to $73.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Jack in the Box in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $86.04.

Shares of NASDAQ JACK opened at $72.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.66. Jack in the Box has a 1-year low of $54.80 and a 1-year high of $96.87. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $80.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.07.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in JACK. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Repertoire Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 112.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,358 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. 99.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of November 23, 2021, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

