Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shares of StoneX Group stock opened at $100.32 on Thursday. StoneX Group has a twelve month low of $52.31 and a twelve month high of $102.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.02 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $89.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

