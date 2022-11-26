Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX) Lowered by Analyst

StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for StoneX Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.05 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $2.16. The consensus estimate for StoneX Group’s current full-year earnings is $8.71 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for StoneX Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.71 EPS.
Separately, TheStreet cut StoneX Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.
StoneX Group Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $25,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the third quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group during the second quarter worth about $112,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity at StoneX Group
In related news, CEO Sean Michael Oconnor sold 18,600 shares of StoneX Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.34, for a total value of $1,884,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 331,659 shares in the company, valued at $33,610,323.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 16.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.
StoneX Group Company Profile
StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. Its Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on StoneX Group (SNEX)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 11/21 – 11/25
- Microsoft Shares: Is it Time to Back Up the Truck?
- Institutional Support for Analog Devices Remains High
- Salesforce Cuts Labor, Shows Strong Earnings Despite Challenges
- Is the 60/40 Portfolio Mix Still in Vogue?
Receive News & Ratings for StoneX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StoneX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.