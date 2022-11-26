Q2 2024 EPS Estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q2 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Abercrombie & Fitch in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. The consensus estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current full-year earnings is $0.01 per share.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch from $35.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Abercrombie & Fitch in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Abercrombie & Fitch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

NYSE:ANF opened at $23.77 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 55.28 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Abercrombie & Fitch has a 52-week low of $14.02 and a 52-week high of $42.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.84.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $880.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $831.17 million. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 5.38% and a net margin of 0.82%. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 EPS.

Institutional Trading of Abercrombie & Fitch

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Abercrombie & Fitch during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $288,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Abercrombie & Fitch by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 1,811,477 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $28,168,000 after acquiring an additional 590,747 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,851 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 174.7% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 37,875 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $589,000 after purchasing an additional 24,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of Abercrombie & Fitch by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 52,148 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $811,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.22% of the company’s stock.

About Abercrombie & Fitch

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers an assortment of apparel, personal care products, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, Moose, Seagull, Gilly Hicks, and Social Tourist brands.

