Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Issued By William Blair

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.40. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.25 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on shares of Medtronic from $117.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Medtronic Price Performance

Shares of MDT opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a PE ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $83.33 and its 200-day moving average is $89.71. Medtronic has a fifty-two week low of $76.60 and a fifty-two week high of $114.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 13.52%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total transaction of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 58.1% during the third quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 53.2% during the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% during the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the first quarter worth approximately $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

Featured Articles

