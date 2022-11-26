Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Littelfuse, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Littelfuse in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Kelley now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $3.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.70. The consensus estimate for Littelfuse’s current full-year earnings is $16.77 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Littelfuse’s FY2024 earnings at $15.65 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Littelfuse from $270.00 to $216.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on Littelfuse in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Littelfuse from $272.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Cowen cut Littelfuse from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $295.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Littelfuse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $241.20.

Shares of LFUS stock opened at $244.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.22. Littelfuse has a 52-week low of $192.19 and a 52-week high of $326.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $216.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $239.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.07%.

In other news, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total transaction of $70,842.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.28, for a total transaction of $197,352.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 5,174 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,554.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey G. Gorski sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.14, for a total value of $70,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,563 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,226.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LFUS. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 11,300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 370.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Littelfuse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its stake in Littelfuse by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.45% of the company’s stock.

Littelfuse, Inc manufactures and sells circuit protection, power control, and sensing products in the Asia-Pacific, the Americas, and Europe. The company's Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

