Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Abiomed, Inc. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ABMD)

Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Abiomed in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now expects that the medical equipment provider will earn $0.94 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.99. The consensus estimate for Abiomed’s current full-year earnings is $4.61 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Abiomed’s FY2023 earnings at $4.41 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.23 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.95 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ABMD. William Blair lowered shares of Abiomed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Abiomed from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Abiomed from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $235.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Abiomed in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Abiomed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $388.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $350.50.

ABMD stock opened at $378.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.96, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $300.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.25. Abiomed has a one year low of $219.85 and a one year high of $381.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ABMD. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 420.8% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Abiomed by 730.8% during the 2nd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Abiomed during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Abiomed news, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Matthew T. Plano sold 3,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.61, for a total transaction of $1,341,793.84. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,888,324.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Marc A. Began sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.71, for a total transaction of $747,420.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,151,592.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,596,569. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Abiomed, Inc engages in the research, development, and sale of medical devices to assist or replace the pumping function of the failing heart. It also provides a continuum of care to heart failure patients. The company offers Impella 2.5, a percutaneous micro heart pump with integrated motor and sensors; and Impella CP, a device for use by interventional cardiologists to support patients in the cath lab, as well as by cardiac surgeons in the heart surgery suite.

