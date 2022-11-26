Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Lowered by National Bank Financial

BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) – Analysts at National Bank Financial cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of BRP in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.44 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.50. The consensus estimate for BRP’s current full-year earnings is $12.36 per share.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The company reported C$2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.58 by C$0.36. The company had revenue of C$2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.21 billion.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on DOO. DA Davidson lifted their price target on BRP from C$122.00 to C$123.00 in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on BRP from C$126.00 to C$127.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on BRP from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. CIBC lifted their price target on BRP from C$125.00 to C$132.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on BRP from C$135.00 to C$138.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$135.08.

TSE DOO opened at C$94.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28,052.17, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.08. BRP has a fifty-two week low of C$73.74 and a fifty-two week high of C$113.84. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$89.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$90.56. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.47 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.24.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 28th. BRP’s payout ratio is 6.87%.

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. It offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and three-wheeled vehicles; seasonal products, which consists of snowmobiles, personal watercraft, and pontoons; and parts, accessories and apparel, and engines for karts and recreational aircraft and other services.

