Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Decreased by Jefferies Financial Group

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Medtronic in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Taylor now forecasts that the medical technology company will earn $1.26 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.39. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Medtronic’s current full-year earnings is $5.26 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.27 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $89.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on Medtronic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Medtronic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Medtronic has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.79.

Shares of MDT stock opened at $79.12 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.33 and a 200 day moving average of $89.71. Medtronic has a 52 week low of $76.60 and a 52 week high of $114.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The medical technology company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.02. Medtronic had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 14.03%. The company had revenue of $7.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Medtronic in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 58.1% in the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Medtronic by 53.2% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 357 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 84.8% in the second quarter. West Branch Capital LLC now owns 377 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Medtronic in the first quarter worth about $47,000. 79.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Hoedt Rob Ten sold 2,404 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.54, for a total value of $196,022.16. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,545,603.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

