Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for Papa John’s International, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Get Rating) – Research analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Papa John’s International in a note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.78 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.81. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Papa John’s International’s current full-year earnings is $2.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Papa John’s International’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.88 EPS.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PZZA. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $123.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $125.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $95.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Stephens reduced their price objective on Papa John’s International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Papa John’s International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.15.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

Institutional Trading of Papa John’s International

PZZA stock opened at $83.32 on Thursday. Papa John’s International has a 1-year low of $66.74 and a 1-year high of $138.52. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $75.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Papa John’s International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 5.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 22,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 1,267 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 14.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after buying an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 2.0% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 372,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,105,000 after buying an additional 7,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Papa John’s International by 15.4% during the first quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 87,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,264,000 after buying an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.62% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. Papa John’s International’s payout ratio is 88.89%.

About Papa John’s International

(Get Rating)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.