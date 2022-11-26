Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) Decreased by William Blair

The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for J. M. Smucker in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, November 21st. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.40 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. The consensus estimate for J. M. Smucker’s current full-year earnings is $8.68 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for J. M. Smucker’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SJM. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $153.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised J. M. Smucker from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on J. M. Smucker from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.50.

SJM stock opened at $151.26 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $16.12 billion, a PE ratio of 28.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.69. J. M. Smucker has a 52 week low of $119.82 and a 52 week high of $152.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. J. M. Smucker’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 earnings per share.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.55%.

In other news, insider Jill R. Penrose sold 4,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.83, for a total value of $639,790.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 9,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,282,397.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,973,000. National Pension Service boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,085,000 after acquiring an additional 175,315 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,722,666,000 after acquiring an additional 162,944 shares during the last quarter. Mane Global Capital Management LP bought a new stake in J. M. Smucker in the third quarter valued at approximately $19,855,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in J. M. Smucker by 8.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,820,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,525,000 after acquiring an additional 139,158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.56% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

