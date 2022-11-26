Q4 2022 Earnings Estimate for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Issued By Desjardins (CVE:NET)

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) – Desjardins dropped their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust in a report released on Tuesday, November 22nd. Desjardins analyst K. Stanley now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.16 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.17. Desjardins also issued estimates for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.65 EPS.

Get Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust (CVE:NET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.16 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$5.88 million for the quarter.

About Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust

Cloudflare, Inc is on a mission to help build a better Internet. Cloudflare’s platform protects and accelerates any Internet application online without adding hardware, installing software, or changing a line of code. Internet properties powered by Cloudflare have all web traffic routed through its intelligent global network, which gets smarter with every request.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Net Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.