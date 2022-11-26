Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

American Equity Investment Life Holding (NYSE:AEL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for American Equity Investment Life in a report released on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Bergman now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for American Equity Investment Life’s current full-year earnings is $3.92 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Equity Investment Life’s Q1 2023 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.24 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.38 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.75 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $6.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $7.10 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on AEL. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life to $38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of American Equity Investment Life from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.30.

American Equity Investment Life Stock Down 1.2 %

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Equity Investment Life

NYSE:AEL opened at $38.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.02. American Equity Investment Life has a 1-year low of $28.05 and a 1-year high of $44.49. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $38.85 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEL. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $226,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in American Equity Investment Life during the first quarter valued at $211,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 1,051.3% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,394,000 after purchasing an additional 31,906 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in American Equity Investment Life by 8.0% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 224,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,953,000 after purchasing an additional 16,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retireful LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Equity Investment Life in the first quarter worth about $643,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Equity Investment Life Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 25th. American Equity Investment Life’s payout ratio is 2.48%.

American Equity Investment Life Company Profile

American Equity Investment Life Holding Company, through its subsidiaries, provides life insurance products in the United States. The company issues fixed index and rate annuities, as well as single premium immediate annuities. It markets its products through independent agents, including independent marketing organizations, broker/dealers, banks, and registered investment advisors.

See Also

