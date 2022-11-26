Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Royal Bank of Canada Cut by Analyst (NYSE:RY)

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $2.15 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $2.19. The consensus estimate for Royal Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $8.41 per share.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion for the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 16.85%.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Desjardins cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$143.00 to C$141.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$144.00 to C$143.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays started coverage on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of Royal Bank of Canada from C$147.00 to C$144.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.81.

NYSE:RY opened at $100.90 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $93.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.23. The company has a market capitalization of $139.87 billion, a PE ratio of 11.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $83.63 and a 1-year high of $119.41.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 4.2% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 65,946,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,817,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687,026 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 2.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,653,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,560,824,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,987 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 265.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,835,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,185,770,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412,851 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 28.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 18,405,848 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,660,282,000 after purchasing an additional 4,031,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 3.4% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,380,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,998,605,000 after purchasing an additional 608,072 shares during the last quarter. 40.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

