Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Safehold Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NYSE:SAFE)

Safehold Inc. (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Safehold in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, November 22nd. B. Riley analyst M. Howlett now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.42 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.46. The consensus estimate for Safehold’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Safehold’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.81 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SAFE. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group lowered shares of Safehold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Mizuho raised shares of Safehold from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.67.

Safehold Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of SAFE stock opened at $30.29 on Thursday. Safehold has a 12-month low of $23.65 and a 12-month high of $80.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $36.24.

Safehold (NYSE:SAFE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Safehold had a net margin of 54.19% and a return on equity of 4.80%. The firm had revenue of $71.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.57 million.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Safehold

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Safehold by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 12,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 4,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Safehold by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. 25.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Safehold Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.177 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. Safehold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.70%.

Safehold Company Profile

Safehold Inc (NYSE: SAFE) is revolutionizing real estate ownership by providing a new and better way for owners to unlock the value of the land beneath their buildings. Through its modern ground lease capital solution, Safehold helps owners of high quality multifamily, office, industrial, hospitality and mixed-use properties in major markets throughout the United States generate higher returns with less risk.

