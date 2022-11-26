Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for TimkenSteel Co. Reduced by Analyst (NYSE:TMST)

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of TimkenSteel in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 21st. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the basic materials company will earn ($0.24) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.06). The consensus estimate for TimkenSteel’s current full-year earnings is $2.08 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for TimkenSteel’s FY2023 earnings at $1.55 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TimkenSteel in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE TMST opened at $18.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $836.02 million, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.74. TimkenSteel has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.14.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 58.7% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at $69,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TimkenSteel during the first quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 561.5% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

