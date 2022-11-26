Q4 2023 Earnings Estimate for American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:AEO)

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report issued on Tuesday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. The consensus estimate for American Eagle Outfitters’ current full-year earnings is $0.66 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ Q1 2024 earnings at $0.19 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The apparel retailer reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.19. American Eagle Outfitters had a net margin of 2.42% and a return on equity of 13.56%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

AEO has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $11.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters to $15.00 in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.31.

Shares of NYSE:AEO opened at $15.80 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.78, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.34. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1-year low of $9.46 and a 1-year high of $28.41. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.88.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in American Eagle Outfitters by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,356,394 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $236,988,000 after buying an additional 5,013,262 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 1.6% during the first quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 21,929,395 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $368,414,000 after purchasing an additional 335,716 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 15.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,205 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $170,967,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,726 shares in the last quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 10.1% in the third quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 8,399,160 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $81,724,000 after buying an additional 771,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Eagle Outfitters by 1.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,924,912 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $99,543,000 after buying an additional 72,940 shares in the last quarter.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

